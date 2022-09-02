Gov't Wants Max Sentence For Convicted Horse PED Seller

By Renee Hickman (September 2, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The government has asked a New York federal judge to hand down the maximum sentence of 60 months in prison to Lisa Giannelli, who was convicted of administering performance-enhancing drugs to racehorses. In a letter filed Thursday, the government cited the length of Giannelli's illegal conduct, which spanned nearly two decades, in addition to her false testimony during her trial and the wide scope of her actions within the doping ring in its request for a maximum sentence. "As the government has argued in prior submissions, many actors in the racehorse industry like the defendant have grown indifferent to, and dismissive...

