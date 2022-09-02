Veterans Look To Block 3M's Planned Health Care Spinoff

By Hailey Konnath (September 2, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A pair of military veterans have asked a Florida federal court to shut down 3M's plans to spin off its health care assets, arguing that would give billions of dollars to shareholders while leaving tort claimants suing 3M over allegedly faulty earplugs hanging out to dry. Richard Valle and Manuel Colon are plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation alongside hundreds of thousands of former service members alleging they were injured by 3M's Combat Arms Version 2 earplugs, or CAEv2. In a complaint filed Thursday, they said that 3M's plans to spin off its health care assets and give away billions of dollars to...

