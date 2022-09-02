NY Disabilities Org. Settles Medicaid Fraud Claims

By Rachel Scharf (September 2, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A New York nonprofit serving people with disabilities has agreed to pay $850,000 to federal and state law enforcement offices for admittedly using fraudulent expense reports to secure millions of dollars in Medicaid funds over nearly a decade. The civil settlement, announced Thursday by the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, requires Poughkeepsie-based Maranatha Human Services Inc. to pay $340,000 to the federal government and $510,000 to the state of New York. The organization admitted to both offices' Medicaid fraud allegations and agreed to close its doors. Maranatha's founder and longtime CEO, Henry Alfonso Coley, previously inked his own $220,000 settlement to exit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS