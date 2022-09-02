Texas Supreme Court To Hear Jury Bias Claims In $2.79M Trial

By Lauren Castle (September 2, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review claims a trial court allowed race- and gender-biased jury selection that led to a $2.79 million verdict for the wrongful death of a man killed in a trucking accident. United Rentals North America Inc. has argued that biased jury strikes by lawyers for the man's family excluded any white people from serving on the jury that found it negligent in the death of Clark Davis, who was biracial. A Dallas County jury found it 30% responsible for the $9.3 million in damages awarded to Davis' family, based on United Rentals' use of...

