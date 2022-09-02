DuPont Retirees Seek OK For $7M ERISA Settlement

By Patrick Hoff (September 2, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Former employees of chemical giant DuPont asked a Delaware federal court Friday to sign off on a $7 million agreement that will settle a proposed class action alleging the company failed to provide adequate notice of workers' eligibility for early retirement. The workers, led by DuPont retiree M.P. Moon, said in an unopposed motion for preliminary approval that DuPont has also agreed to begin sending notices to employees two months before they're eligible for early retirement, which "materially adds" to the total value of the settlement. "Only after years of litigation, robust discovery practice, and an in-person mediation followed by protracted...

