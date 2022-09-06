Halal Guys Food Workers Get Certified For OT Wages Suit

By Joyce Hanson (September 6, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has conditionally certified a collective of The Halal Guys workers who accuse the halal restaurant chain of not paying overtime wages, saying they have made a "modest factual showing" that they and others were victims of a policy that violated the law. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield on Friday granted a dozen named plaintiffs' motion for conditional certification of a collective action under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. The FLSA collective consists of all individuals who worked as full-time, non-exempt servers and vendors at The Halal Guys' food carts and restaurant stores in New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS