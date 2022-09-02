Meta Has No Plans To Settle FTC's VR Merger Challenge

By Bryan Koenig (September 2, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Meta Platforms Inc. attorney told a Federal Trade Commission in-house judge Friday that the Facebook successor is unlikely to settle the agency's challenge to its planned purchase of virtual reality fitness app developer Within Unlimited Inc. Mark C. Hansen of Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick PLLC said during a brief initial hearing that Meta has no plans to initiate settlement talks as the agency looks to block the deal over concerns Meta is trying to buy its way into the virtual reality fitness market rather than produce its own app or expand its "incidental" fitness app Beat Saber....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS