3rd Circ. Preview: J&J Unit, Pipeline Fights On Sept. Docket

By P.J. D'Annunzio (September 2, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- As the Third Circuit heads back to school this month, panels will be studying cancer patients' attempts to dismiss a J&J talc liability unit's bankruptcy as a bad-faith maneuver and fights by an order of nuns and a utility infrastructure company over natural gas pipelines. Also in September, the circuit court will hear an appeal from end payors seeking class certification in a pay-for-delay case involving the generic version of the cholesterol drug Niaspan, as well as a malicious prosecution lawsuit filed by a Chinese-American professor falsely accused of being a spy. Was LTL Management's Bankruptcy in Good Faith? In a closely...

