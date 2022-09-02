VPX CEO To Monster Trial Atty: 'Are You Trying To Insult Me?'

By Craig Clough (September 2, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. CEO Jack Owoc continued his pugnacious turn on the witness stand Friday in a California federal trial over false advertising claims brought by Monster Energy Co., verbally sparring with Monster's attorney while denying that "super creatine" in Vital's Bang energy drink is key to its meteoric success. U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal struck a number of Owoc's answers to Monster's attorney John C. Hueston of Hueston Hennigan LLP, who attempted to highlight social media posts from Owoc or Vital about the supposed benefits of the super creatine in Bang. Owoc frequently downplayed super creatine's importance during his Friday testimony, switching the topic to other aspects of the...

