Merck, Glenmark Antitrust MDL Must Go To Jury, Judge Says

By Dorothy Atkins (September 7, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Virginia magistrate judge has recommended denying Merck and Glenmark's bids to end antitrust multidistrict litigation accusing the drugmakers of conspiring to delay generic competition for the branded cholesterol medication Zetia, finding there are numerous material factual disputes that should go to a jury. In a 74-page report filed Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Miller recommended that the district judge overseeing the case deny requests by Merck & Co. and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for summary judgment wins on all antitrust claims. Judge Miller reasoned that there are multiple material factual disputes over Merck and Glenmark's $9 million patent litigation settlement...

