Bernstein Litowitz To Lead Consolidated SelectQuote Suit

By Katryna Perera (September 6, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has consolidated two actions against the insurance distribution platform SelectQuote and named Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP lead counsel in a class action that alleges the company reported inflated revenue to mislead investors. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein issued an order Friday naming West Palm Beach Police Pension Fund and the City of Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Retirement System as lead plaintiffs while denying a competing bid from plaintiff Stephen Hartel. Hartel moved for the two actions to be consolidated, and Judge Hellerstein agreed, saying the complaints assert almost identical violations against SelectQuote under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS