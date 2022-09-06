Real Estate Rumors: DH Property, Citi, Michael Rashes

By Andrew McIntyre (September 6, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- DH Property Holdings has landed $76.8 million in financing for a Philadelphia industrial property, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The loan from Webster Bank and Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate is for 9801 Blue Grass Rd., which has 282,737 square feet of space, according to the report. Citigroup is close to a €100 million ($99.1 million) deal to purchase a site in Dublin for its new European headquarters, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The bank is close to a deal with Ronan Group and Fortress Investment Group to buy a site in Dublin's docklands...

