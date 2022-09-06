Cigna, MultiPlan Must Face RICO Claims In ERISA Row

By Kellie Mejdrich (September 6, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Cigna Health & Life Insurance Co. and MultiPlan Inc. must face claims from a proposed class of patients who allege the companies colluded to underpay for certain types of mental health and substance use disorder treatments in violation of federal benefits and anti-corruption laws. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila in a 23-page order docketed late Friday denied the bulk of two motions to dismiss from Cigna Health & Life Insurance Co. and MultiPlan Inc., holding that a proposed class of employee health plan beneficiaries had plausibly alleged the companies engaged in a scheme to defraud...

