Investors Argue Zillow Hid Overpayments In '21 Buying Spree

By Nate Beck (September 6, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A class of investors argues that Zillow can't dodge allegations that the company concealed a home-buying operation that overpaid for thousands of properties in a doomed attempt to catch up with competitors before shutting down last fall. Stockholder Dibakar Barua sued Zillow, CEO Richard Barton and two other executives in Washington federal court over the November 2021 collapse of Zillow Offers, an arm of the business that used information from the real estate website to buy homes, repair them and re-sell them. The shareholders claimed Zillow executives touted the success of the program, artificially inflating its value, just weeks before abruptly...

