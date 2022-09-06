Foreign Cos. Can Exit Helicopter Crash Suit, NC Panel Says

By Hayley Fowler (September 6, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- German and French manufacturers won't have to face a wrongful death lawsuit — and several cross claims — over a fatal helicopter crash after a North Carolina appeals court ruled Tuesday that the trial court lacked jurisdiction because the two companies had no substantial ties to the state. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel reversed a Superior Court decision and ordered the dismissal of German-based Airbus Helicopters Deutschland and French company Safran Helicopter Engines from state court litigation over the deaths of four people on board a medical services flight that crashed near the coast of North Carolina in 2017....

