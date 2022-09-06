Internet Archive Says Publishers Get Lending Program Wrong

By Tiffany Hu (September 6, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The Internet Archive is doubling down on its defense that its program for a lending library of digitized books is protected by copyright law's fair use doctrine, telling a New York federal judge that the major publishers seeking to shut it down are painting an inaccurate picture of what it does. In a brief filed Friday, the Internet Archive urged Judge John G. Koeltl of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to dismiss a summary judgment motion made by Hachette, HarperCollins and other publishers that filed a copyright lawsuit accusing the website of running an "industrial...

