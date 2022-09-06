Co-Counsel Want Roche Freedman Axed From Tether Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (September 6, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Roche Freedman LLP's co-counsel in an investor suit over the cryptocurrency tether want the firm cut from the case following a report that founder Kyle Roche formed a secret pact with a blockchain company to sue competitors — a report that also allegedly led to threats of physical harm against Roche in another case. Selendy Gay Elsberg PLLC and Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky LLP asked a New York federal judge in a Friday letter to terminate Roche Freedman's status as interim co-lead counsel in the tether suit, arguing that the firm's "continued involvement in the litigation is not in the best interests of...

