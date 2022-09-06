Holmes Wants New Trial After Key Witness Expresses Regrets

By Dorothy Atkins (September 6, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes asked a California federal judge for a new criminal fraud trial Tuesday, arguing that the government's star witness, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, recently tried to contact Holmes to express regrets about testifying against her, and she deserves a do-over. In a 12-page motion, Holmes asked U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to grant her a new trial after Rosendorff showed up at her home last month and purportedly attempted to express his regrets about testifying against her over the course of his six-day examination during her four-month trial that ended Jan. 3 with her conviction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS