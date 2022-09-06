Netflix Escapes 'Queen's Gambit' Defamation Suit

By Renee Hickman (September 6, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A female former Soviet and Georgian chess champion who sued Netflix for defamation over her portrayal in the streaming series "The Queen's Gambit" dropped her suit against the streaming giant on Tuesday. The stipulation of dismissal, which was signed by legal counsel of both sides on Tuesday, comes after a status report filed with the court in June by Nona Gaprindashvili and Netflix said the parties were working with a mediator to explore a settlement. Tuesday's filing said the suit is being dismissed with prejudice and that "the parties shall bear their own fees and costs." Gaprindashvili first filed her suit...

