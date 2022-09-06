Player, Netflix Agree To End 'Queen's Gambit' Defamation Suit

By Renee Hickman (September 6, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit that accused Netflix of defamation over the portrayal of a female former Soviet and Georgian chess champion in the series "The Queen's Gambit" was dismissed by the parties Tuesday following a few months of settlement talks. The stipulation of dismissal, which was signed by legal counsel of both sides on Tuesday, came after a status report filed with the court in June by Nona Gaprindashvili and Netflix said the parties were working with a mediator to explore a settlement. Tuesday's filing said the suit is being dismissed with prejudice and that "the parties shall bear their own fees and...

