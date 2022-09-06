Taylor Swift Aims To Block 'Shake It Off' IP Witnesses

By Jasmin Jackson (September 6, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Taylor Swift has urged a California federal judge to stop an attorney and a professor from serving as expert witnesses in a copyright suit asserting the pop artist poached lyrics for the song "Shake it Off," saying the alleged musicologists don't have the claimed expertise. Swift said in a motion Tuesday that New York-based lawyer Bob Kohn and George Washington University professor Loren Kajikawa are not qualified to serve as expert witnesses on the music industry on behalf of two songwriters accusing the pop artist of stealing a line from a song they wrote for the band 3LW known as "Playas...

