Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Taylor Swift Aims To Block 'Shake It Off' IP Witnesses

By Jasmin Jackson (September 6, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Taylor Swift has urged a California federal judge to stop an attorney and a professor from serving as expert witnesses in a copyright suit asserting the pop artist poached lyrics for the song "Shake it Off," saying the alleged musicologists don't have the claimed expertise.

Swift said in a motion Tuesday that New York-based lawyer Bob Kohn and George Washington University professor Loren Kajikawa are not qualified to serve as expert witnesses on the music industry on behalf of two songwriters accusing the pop artist of stealing a line from a song they wrote for the band 3LW known as "Playas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!