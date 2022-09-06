Jury Clears Sbarro In Worker's Suit Alleging Rape By Manager

By Grace Elletson (September 6, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A former Sbarro employee who alleged she was raped repeatedly by a manager and co-workers has had her sexual harassment and abuse claims against the pizza chain and former colleagues rejected by a federal jury in Nevada. On Friday, following a 10-day trial, the jury found that Sandra Meza-Perez had not presented enough evidence to show that Sbarro LLC, former store manager Zachary Ceballes or two other former co-workers broke the law. Meza-Perez's claims included assault, battery, emotional distress and false imprisonment, as well as violations of Title VII. The verdict came in a suit Meza-Perez filed in March 2019, alleging...

