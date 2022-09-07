AT&T Says T-Mobile Is Deceiving Senior Citizens With Ads

By Hailey Konnath (September 6, 2022, 11:22 PM EDT) -- AT&T on Monday hit T-Mobile with false advertising claims, accusing its rival of peddling the alleged lie that AT&T bans senior citizen discounts for individuals who don't live in Florida even though AT&T does in fact offer discounts for millions of seniors across the country. Washington-based T-Mobile has rolled out a new advertising campaign touting its discounts for senior citizens, but it's designed to deceive seniors, according to the lawsuit filed in Texas federal court. In its advertisements, T-Mobile states that Verizon Wireless and AT&T "ban senior discounts" outside of Florida, and that means that 92% of seniors in the country...

