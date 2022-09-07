Ex-Client Rips Cooper & Dunham's Exit Bid In Malpractice Suit

By Andrea Keckley (September 7, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Telebrands Corp. has pushed back against Cooper & Dunham LLP's bid to escape malpractice claims, saying the defunct firm's attempt to use New Jersey's entire controversy doctrine fails because there's no way the firm could've been added to Telebrands' now-resolved litigation against Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP. Telebrands, the company behind the As Seen On TV ads, and affiliate Bulbhead.com LLC said Tuesday in New Jersey federal court that the state's entire controversy doctrine, which, according to court documents, disallows claims arising "from related facts or the same transaction or series of transactions' that were the subject of the previous suit,"...

