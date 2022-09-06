Booz Allen, Rival Cut $5M Deal To End Workers' No-Poach Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (September 6, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. and a rival defense contractor have agreed to pay workers at an intelligence operations center in England up to $5.05 million to resolve proposed class claims that the companies took part in a wide-spanning "no poach" and wage-fixing scheme, according to a Tuesday filing. In a 43-page motion for preliminary settlement approval filed in Ohio federal court on Tuesday, the workers asked U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley to preliminarily sign off on the deal, which would set up a $1.3 million cash settlement pot for class claims by roughly 500 class members. Booz Allen and Mission Essential...

