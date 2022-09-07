Real Estate Rumors: Netflix, Corsair Capital, Ken Griffin

By Andrew McIntyre (September 7, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Netflix Inc. is considering shrinking its real estate footprint as part of a broader cost-cutting agenda, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Netflix has laid off north of 400 workers this year, according to the report, which did not provide further details on the potential real estate changes. Corsair Capital has reached a deal to lease 23,919 square feet in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The 15-year deal is for space at 550 Madison Ave., a 41-story building in Midtown East owned by Olayan Group, according to the report. Billionaire Ken Griffin...

