Auto Parts Co. Fights $21M Damages Bid In Fatal Defect Case

By Rosie Manins (September 7, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- An auto parts maker on the hook for $113.5 million in a Georgia widow's product liability and wrongful death case told an Atlanta federal judge Wednesday that the woman's request for an additional $21 million in damages, attorney fees and litigation costs is unsupported by evidence required under state law. Autoliv Japan Ltd., which a Northern District of Georgia judge found had defectively designed and manufactured a seat belt that caused the 2013 death of Micah Andrews, asked the court to deny a motion by Andrews' wife for damages that alleges the company engaged in frivolous defenses. But counsel for Jamie Lee...

