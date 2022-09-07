Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Eyes Revival Of Central States Pension Dispute

By Kellie Mejdrich (September 7, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday appeared open to reviving a lawsuit brought by a multiemployer pension fund seeking 12 months of contributions from two trucking and warehousing companies, given ambiguity about whether clear notice existed that companies would stop making payments.

A three-judge panel of the appellate court heard oral arguments in a consolidated appeal brought by the Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Fund, a multiemployer pension fund that first alleged in 2020 that trucking company Transervice Logistics Inc. and grocery warehousing and distribution company Zenith Logistics Inc. owed the fund some $11.7 million.

Those contributions were based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!