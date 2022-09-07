7th Circ. Eyes Revival Of Central States Pension Dispute

By Kellie Mejdrich (September 7, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday appeared open to reviving a lawsuit brought by a multiemployer pension fund seeking 12 months of contributions from two trucking and warehousing companies, given ambiguity about whether clear notice existed that companies would stop making payments. A three-judge panel of the appellate court heard oral arguments in a consolidated appeal brought by the Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Fund, a multiemployer pension fund that first alleged in 2020 that trucking company Transervice Logistics Inc. and grocery warehousing and distribution company Zenith Logistics Inc. owed the fund some $11.7 million. Those contributions were based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS