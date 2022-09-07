Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apache Group, Feds Clash Over 9th Circ. Redo In Mine Case

By Andrew Westney (September 7, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A San Carlos Apache nonprofit has urged the full Ninth Circuit to reconsider a panel decision allowing a federal land swap the group contended would wreck its ability to worship at a sacred site, while the federal government countered that its decisions on federal land use can't be an illegal burden on the group's religious rights.

Apache Stronghold is seeking en banc rehearing of a divided Ninth Circuit panel's June ruling that approved a land exchange for the Resolution Copper mine east of Phoenix, and filed a brief Tuesday after the court asked the parties for briefs on whether the full...

