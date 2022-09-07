Ex-Coach Latest To Plead Guilty In NBA Health Fraud Case

By Elliot Weld (September 7, 2022, 12:49 PM EDT) -- A former NBA journeyman player who most recently served as an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz is the latest defendant to accept a plea deal in a sweeping case over an alleged scheme to defraud the league's health care plan. Keyon Dooling, 42, pled guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. Sentencing is yet to be scheduled. Counsel for Dooling declined to comment on the plea Wednesday. The Jazz did not immediately respond to requests for comment, though Dooling is no longer listed on the team's roster of assistant coaches. In a superseding indictment passed down...

