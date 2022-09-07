Southwest Defends Renewed Arbitration Bid For OT Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 7, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines defended in Illinois federal court its renewed bid to arbitrate a ramp supervisor's overtime suit and to end her collective allegations, saying that her arbitration agreement had a collective waiver and her claims are arbitrable under state law. In a reply brief Tuesday, Southwest urged the court to send ramp supervisor Latrice Saxon's overtime claims into arbitration, saying state law still requires her to arbitrate her claims even though the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that cargo loaders are exempted under the Federal Arbitration Act. Southwest also backed its bid to dismiss Saxon's collective action allegations, saying that the collective action...

