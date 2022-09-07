3rd Circ. Tosses ERISA Fight By Former J&J Workers

By Kellie Mejdrich (September 7, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday backed dismissal of a proposed class action filed by former Johnson & Johnson employees who claim the company hurt their retirement savings by concealing the presence of asbestos in its baby powder, saying workers hadn't met the demanding pleading standard for their claims. A three-judge panel in a published opinion said a New Jersey federal judge correctly ruled in March 2021 that workers failed to offer viable alternative actions that J&J, who they alleged had inside information about cancer-causing asbestos in its talc products, could have taken in managing the employee stock ownership plan. That was...

