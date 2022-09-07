DOL Sues Ex-Eatery Owner Over Wage Suit Retaliation Claims

By Joyce Hanson (September 7, 2022, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The former owner-operator of a restaurant in Albany, New York, has been hit with a U.S. Department of Labor lawsuit in federal court alleging he intimidated three workers and tried to stop them from participating in a private class action over wage theft, the federal agency said Tuesday. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh filed the suit Aug. 25 against David Ip, who ran the Ichiban Restaurant previously located at 1652 Western Ave. in Albany, to redress Ip's retaliation against former employees and to end his attempts to deprive them of their rights under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. "Putting a stop...

