Groups Say FERC Shouldn't Give More Time To Gas Projects

By Keith Goldberg (September 7, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club on Tuesday launched D.C. Circuit challenges to construction extensions given to a pair of gas infrastructure projects by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The green group, along with Public Citizen, wants the appeals court to review FERC's May order granting Cheniere Energy Inc. a 31-month extension to build an expansion of its Corpus Christi liquefied natural gas project on Texas' Gulf Coast. The Sierra Club also wants the D.C. Circuit to review FERC's June order giving developers of a $500 million pipeline in New York another 35 months to complete their project. "In supporting this dangerous expansion, FERC...

