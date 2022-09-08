1st Circ. Hears Args On Log Trucker Guestworker Visa Limits

By Rae Ann Varona (September 8, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit heard oral arguments on whether a Maine law punishing businesses for hiring foreign logging truck drivers through the H-2A visa program went against federal law, with the state of Maine arguing it clearly did not. The law, known as Public Law 280, specifically imposes fines up from $1,000 to $10,000 for landowners and motor carriers who hire or contract nonresidents to transport forest products, depending on how many times they violate the act. Under the act, a resident does not include a person eligible to be in the U.S. under the H-2A visa program. As of February, however,...

