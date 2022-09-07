Ex-Uber Cyber Chief Blames In-House Atty As Trial Starts

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 7, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Uber's former head of security illegally paid hackers $100,000 to conceal a 2016 data breach, a federal prosecutor told a California jury Wednesday at the start of the ex-employee's criminal obstruction trial, while the defendant argued that he was scapegoated by an in-house Uber lawyer. Joseph Sullivan, a former cybercrime prosecutor, has been charged with obstructing justice and concealing a felony for allegedly misleading the Federal Trade Commission about the 2016 incident. "This is a case about a coverup about a payoff and about lies," Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Dawson told jurors on Wednesday during his opening statement. During the fall 2016...

