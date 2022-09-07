Apple Tells High Court To Nix Estoppel Patent Ruling

By Adam Lidgett (September 7, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Apple and Broadcom want the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision from the Federal Circuit that allegedly broadened what arguments are prevented in district court litigation following a Patent Trial and Appeal Board review, calling the circuit court's decision "erroneous." The companies filed a petition at the high court on Friday asking that the justices look at a Federal Circuit decision that vacated the California Institute of Technology's $1.1 billion patent infringement win. A jury had found Apple and Broadcom infringed Caltech's data transmission patents, but the Federal Circuit determined that the verdict was based on different royalty rates for the...

