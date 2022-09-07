Elizabeth Holmes Files 2nd New Trial Bid, Citing Balwani Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (September 7, 2022, 11:54 PM EDT) -- Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes filed a second request for a new criminal fraud trial Wednesday, arguing that prosecutors dramatically shifted their take on her relationship with her convicted co-conspirator Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani during his recent trial, and the government's "new narrative" warrants a trial do-over for Holmes. In a 14-page motion, Holmes argued that during her four-month trial last year, which ended Jan. 3 with her conviction on four investor fraud and conspiracy counts and her acquittal and a hung jury on various other counts, prosecutors characterized Holmes and former Theranos chief operating officer and president Balwani as being...

