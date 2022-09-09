Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

More Firms Vie To Represent Proposed Class Against Equifax

By Emily Johnson (September 9, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Three law firms are the latest seeking to jointly lead a proposed consolidated class action accusing Equifax Inc. of providing lenders with inaccurate credit scores, telling a Georgia federal judge that their experience includes helping represent a class in a landmark settlement over Equifax's 2017 data breach.

Gibbs Law Group LLP, DiCello Levitt LLC and Caplan Cobb LLC threw their hat in the ring Wednesday to be appointed as interim class counsel in the proposed class action that would consolidate allegations that Equifax caused harm to millions of consumers when it sent lenders inaccurate credit scores.

The three firms said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!