More Firms Vie To Represent Proposed Class Against Equifax

By Emily Johnson (September 9, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Three law firms are the latest seeking to jointly lead a proposed consolidated class action accusing Equifax Inc. of providing lenders with inaccurate credit scores, telling a Georgia federal judge that their experience includes helping represent a class in a landmark settlement over Equifax's 2017 data breach. Gibbs Law Group LLP, DiCello Levitt LLC and Caplan Cobb LLC threw their hat in the ring Wednesday to be appointed as interim class counsel in the proposed class action that would consolidate allegations that Equifax caused harm to millions of consumers when it sent lenders inaccurate credit scores. The three firms said that...

