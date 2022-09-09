High Court's 2014 ERISA Ruling At Core Of J&J 3rd Circ. Win

By Kellie Mejdrich (September 9, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit's recent ruling shutting down a proposed class action accusing Johnson & Johnson of hurting workers' retirement savings by concealing the presence of asbestos in its baby powder shows how a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court decision is curtailing federal benefits litigation. An appellate panel held Wednesday that J&J workers hadn't cleared the high bar needed to overcome dismissal when alleging public company insiders mismanaged an employee stock ownership plan by failing to act on damaging inside information that caused its share price to plummet. In reaching that conclusion, the circuit court relied on the Supreme Court's decision in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS