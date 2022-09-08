Pot Shop Atty Rips FBI Effort To 'Manufacture' Bribery Case

By Elliot Weld (September 8, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts attorney accused of attempting to bribe a police chief to approve a pot shop in his town called the charges against him "manufactured" by the FBI, according to a motion to dismiss Thursday. Sean O'Donovan wrote in the motion that "no portion" of his payments to an unnamed relative of the police chief of Medford, Massachusetts, was intended to benefit or bribe the chief, but instead was lobbying activity protected by the First Amendment. "Investigators' attempt to create a crime, for the sole purpose of prosecuting Mr. O'Donovan, constitutes outrageous government conduct warranting dismissal under the due process clause,"...

