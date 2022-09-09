Pfizer's $5.4B Deal To Acquire Drugmaker Faces Investor Suit

By Hailey Konnath (September 9, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. investors have challenged Pfizer's $5.4 billion plan to acquire the sickle cell-drug company, claiming that GBT's top brass made incomplete and misleading disclosures in an attempt to convince shareholders to sign off on the proposed deal. Shareholder Richard Lawrence asked a New York federal court Thursday to temporarily block the upcoming investor vote on the deal, which calls for Pfizer to acquire all of GBT's outstanding shares for $68.50 per share in cash as well as assume its debt. According to Lawrence, GBT's board of directors authorized the filing of an incomplete and misleading proxy statement with...

