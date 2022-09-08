Masten Space Approved For $4.5M Asset Sale In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (September 8, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt NASA contractor Masten Space Systems received approval Thursday in Delaware for a $4.5 million sale of its assets including valuable launch credits issued by private space venture SpaceX. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Jeffrey Waxman of Morris James LLP said after an auction earlier this week stalking horse bidder Astrobotic Technology Inc. had emerged as the top offer among three proposals. The $4.5 million in cash will be supplemented by the payment of contract cure costs and the waiver of Astrobotic's claims against the bankruptcy estate, Waxman said. "After extensive marketing, the sale to Astrobotic is the highest and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS