Ex-Nomura Trader Tells 2nd Circ. Lying Isn't A Crime

By Rachel Scharf (September 8, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal jury wrongly conflated lying with lawbreaking when it convicted former Nomura Securities trader Michael Gramins of scheming to trick residential mortgage-backed bond buyers, his counsel told a Second Circuit panel on Thursday. Gravin is attempting to clear his name despite having avoided prison time following a 2017 verdict, in which he was convicted of one count of conspiracy and acquitted of eight other charges over an alleged plot to secretly add profit margins to Nomura RMBS transactions between 2009 and 2013. It's the appellate panel's second time reviewing the case, after reversing a new trial order in 2019....

