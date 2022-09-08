DOL, Legal Org. Tell 10th Circ. ERISA Suit Can't Be Arbitrated

By Grace Elletson (September 8, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor and a legal advocacy organization urged the Tenth Circuit to uphold a lower court's ruling that an arbitration agreement doesn't stop workers from suing a radiology company in a proposed class action for allegedly overcharging them in a stock ownership sale. The DOL and Public Justice filed dual amicus briefs Wednesday in support of Robert Harrison's suit against Envision Management Holding Inc., alleging it violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it inflated its worth when selling stock to the employee stock ownership plan. The company said an arbitration agreement blocks the litigation and has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS