3M Unit Says Mediators Should Tackle Ch. 11 Issues

By Rick Archer (September 8, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- 3M unit Aearo Technologies asked an Indiana bankruptcy judge on Thursday to let a pair of mediators appointed to take part in talks over mass-tort product liability claims against the company look at all aspects of the company's Chapter 11 case. During a virtual hearing, counsel for Aearo argued that the mediators would have to deal with all aspects of the Chapter 11 case to reach a "global resolution" of all the claims in the case, and U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey Graham said he was inclined to "make every tool available" to the mediators. 3M placed its Aearo Technologies subsidiary into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS