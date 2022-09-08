Hidden Uber Hack Fouled FTC Deal, Ex-Agency Atty Testifies

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 8, 2022, 10:35 PM EDT) -- After Uber belatedly revealed a 2016 data breach, the Federal Trade Commission pulled and reworked an almost finalized settlement over the ride-hailing company's 2014 data breach, a former FTC attorney who is now with Baker Botts LLP testified Thursday in the criminal trial of an ex-Uber security chief accused of covering up the second hack. Government witness Benjamin Rossen was a senior attorney for the FTC's privacy and identity protection division from 2015 to 2021, starting the same year that defendant Joseph Sullivan joined Uber. Sullivan illegally paid hackers $100,000 to conceal the October 2016 data breach from the FTC, which...

