Archegos Execs Headed For 2023 RICO, Stock Fraud Trial

By Stewart Bishop (September 8, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Archegos founder Bill Hwang and the former chief financial officer of the private investment firm will stand trial in October 2023 over allegations they lied to banks to secure billions of dollars that they used to manipulate the stock market, a New York federal judge said Thursday. During an afternoon conference in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein scheduled the trial of Hwang, also known as Sung Kook Hwang, and former Archegos CFO Patrick Halligan to begin on Oct. 10, 2023. While prosecutors had pushed for a start date in April, Hwang's attorney Lawrence Lustberg of Gibbons PC laid out plans for...

