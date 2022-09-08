Holmes' 3rd New Trial Bid Targets Missing Database Emails

By Hailey Konnath (September 8, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes filed a third request for a new trial late Wednesday, this time arguing that prosecutors unveiled new evidence during co-defendant Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal trial regarding their efforts to preserve a missing Theranos database and that the new information is grounds for a new trial. According to the motion, the government finally produced emails on the role of three prosecutors in the loss of Theranos' laboratory information system, or LIS. These are documents Holmes has been asking for since November 2020, but because they are favorable to her, they were suppressed by the government during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS