Amazon Delivery Suit Should Be Arbitrated, Judge Says

By Greg Lamm (September 9, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A Washington magistrate judge has recommended a group of package delivery companies arbitrate their claims that Amazon.com Inc. fraudulently induced them to sign contracts misrepresenting that they would be independent businesses, finding they did not qualify for an arbitration exemption for transportation workers. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michelle L. Peterson on Thursday recommended that Amazon's motion to compel arbitration should be granted in the proposed class action, rejecting the delivery companies' argument that they fall under a Federal Arbitration Act exemption covering contracts involving transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce. A group of package delivery companies should arbitrate their claims that Amazon.com Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS